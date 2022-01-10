3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $167,500

Country living with a sunroom and back porch. Quiet and located between Hartsville and Darlington. Easy acces to Florence too! Two out buildings that may need some attention. Hardwood floors, open kitchen with area for breakfast table. Master bedroom has door opening to back porch and has an added master bathroom. Living room and dining room at front of house with a sunroom off from living room. Call today to see this beautiful home located on over 2 acre corner lot.