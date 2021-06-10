House was gutted and remodeled in 2006. Needs some TLC, but it has a huge family area with fireplace and nice big kitchen. Large laundry room. Master bedroom has walk in closet Outdoors there is a small inground pool (still trying to determine if its salt or chlorine but will update that info soon) Also has a huge workshop with electricity and window A/C. Shop also has a TV (unsure if it works). Two covered parking areas attached to workshop. Fenced in backyard. At or near an acre of land. Seller will provide $500 to replace stove. Minor floor damage in master bedroom. Sale is AS IS. So VA and FHA will not likely work with the floor damage. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $184,900
