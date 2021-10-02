YOU ALL HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS!!!! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION from a LOCAL TOP CUSTOM BUILDER! Gorgeous - 3 bedroom 2 bath, open floor plan w/ large kitchen and larger work island - all open to the living room. Private master has a large master bath including a walk in closet w/ plenty of space. High end finishes including hardware and granite includes ALL with appliances including refrigerator. Larger yard that is currently having an upgrade installed - $10k upgrade!!! Top quality white privacy picket fence around the entire yard! Several other "above code" energy efficient amenities and upgrades in this house to hear about. Double car attached carport that could be easily enclosed if wanted in the future. Neighborhood is peaceful and quaint, just perfect for raising a family or retiring one ;)
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $208,900
