 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $208,900

3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $208,900

3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $208,900

YOU ALL HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS!!!! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION from a LOCAL TOP CUSTOM BUILDER! Gorgeous - 3 bedroom 2 bath, open floor plan w/ large kitchen and larger work island - all open to the living room. Private master has a large master bath including a walk in closet w/ plenty of space. High end finishes including hardware and granite includes ALL with appliances including refrigerator. Larger yard that is currently having an upgrade installed - $10k upgrade!!! Top quality white privacy picket fence around the entire yard! Several other "above code" energy efficient amenities and upgrades in this house to hear about. Double car attached carport that could be easily enclosed if wanted in the future. Neighborhood is peaceful and quaint, just perfect for raising a family or retiring one ;)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert