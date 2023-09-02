Welcome to this charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath home that combines modern comfort with timeless elegance. Situated in a peaceful neighborhood, this well-kept residence boasts numerous features that make it the perfect place to call home. As you approach the house, you'll immediately be struck by its curb appeal. A manicured front lawn, tasteful landscaping, and a well-maintained exterior paint job create a warm and inviting first impression. The large front patio, framed by beautiful potted plants, provides an ideal spot for morning coffee or evening relaxation while enjoying the serenity of the neighborhood. Step inside, and you'll discover a spacious open living room that serves as the heart of the home. Sunlight streams through large windows, illuminating the room's neutral color palette and creating a welcoming atmosphere. The living room seamlessly flows into the dining area and kitchen, making it an ideal space for both everyday living and entertaining guests. The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring modern appliances, ample counter space, and stylish cabinetry. Whether you're preparing a gourmet meal or a quick snack, this kitchen is sure to impress. The owner's suite is a retreat unto itself. The trey ceiling adds an elegant touch, creating a sense of depth and character to the room. You'll appreciate the spaciousness and privacy it offers. The two additional bedrooms are thoughtfully designed, offering plenty of space for family members or guests. They share a well-appointed bathroom with modern fixtures and finishes. This well-kept home is move-in ready, allowing you to start enjoying the comforts and conveniences it offers from day one. With a large backyard, front patio, and a layout that encourages both relaxation and socializing, this house is more than just a home; it's a haven. Don't miss the opportunity to make it yours and experience the perfect blend of style and comfort in every room. Showings will begin on 09/05/2023 and Pictures will be uploaded on/ or before 09/05/2023.