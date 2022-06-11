Welcome home to the charming neighborhood of Garden Green! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was built in 2016 and has been a one owner home. Situated on over an acre corner lot, this home has been maintained in pristine condition, and features: desirable open floor-plan, high cathedral ceilings, granite counters, counter seating in the kitchen, luxury vinyl flooring, large laundry room, owners suite with a trey ceiling and huge walk in closet, and wired for generator interlock! The exterior includes a spacious corner lot with over an acre of land with plenty of space for relaxing and entertaining. Don't delay in seeing first hand all this beautiful home has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $215,000
