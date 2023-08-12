Welcome to this beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home has an open concept with granite countertops and work island in kitchen. Master bedroom has tray ceiling and master bath has granite counter tops and nice size walk-in closet. The other two bedroom are located on the oppisite side of the house and another bathroom. Back yard has white vinyl fence one one side and across the back for extra privacy. Also in the back yard is a storage building. This home is move-in ready.
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $219,995
