One story on oversized corner lot with a new 10 x 20 storage building out back. Home is in impeccable condition. Looks like a brand new home. Immaculately cleaned and well kept. Pride of ownership shows. Great kitchen with eat in bar overlooking family room. Stainless steel appliances. Laundry room. Master bath has double vanities and walk in closet. Move in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $229,900
