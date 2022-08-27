 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $229,900

One story on oversized corner lot with a new 10 x 20 storage building out back. Home is in impeccable condition. Looks like a brand new home. Immaculately cleaned and well kept. Pride of ownership shows. Great kitchen with eat in bar overlooking family room. Stainless steel appliances. Laundry room. Master bath has double vanities and walk in closet. Move in ready!

