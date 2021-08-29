3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $239,900

Charming low country style home located in the historic city of Darlington. This home is situated on a large lot with beautiful landscaping and mature oak trees. It has a salt water pool that is perfect for these hot summer days! A huge den overlooks the backyard and pool. Tall ceilings and large bedrooms throughout the home. There is also another room downstairs that could be used a fourth bedroom. A large storage building in the backyard. This is a rare opportunity to own a historical home with a swimming pool in town.