3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $239,900

Charming low country style home located in the historic city of Darlington. This home is situated on a large lot with beautiful landscaping and mature oak trees. It has a salt water pool that is perfect for these hot summer days! A huge den overlooks the backyard and pool. Tall ceilings and large bedrooms throughout the home. There is also another room downstairs that could be used a fourth bedroom. A large storage building in the backyard. This is a rare opportunity to own a historical home with a swimming pool in town.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: he said virtual learning just does not work. The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year. 

