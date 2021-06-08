3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $260,000

Welcome to this charming home with all the bells and whistles you have been searching for. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been renovated. The custom wooden counter tops, cypress wood and white pine walls give this gem a one of kind masterpiece look that you must see in person. This home has an additional room that could be used as a fourth bedroom, office, or in-law suite. The new owner of this home would also have two storage sheds and a pole barn. This home also qualifies for USDA. Don't miss the opportunity to view this wonderful home, it will not last long. View More