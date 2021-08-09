3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $269,900

Country living minutes from Darlington and gives easy access to Hartsville and Florence. This home offers an inviting entrance with high ceilings, open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, dining room, home office, breakfast area, kitchen featuring granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks the cozy family room with a fireplace. Master bedroom has tray ceiling and large master bath with walk-in closet. You can expand your space with an unfinished bonus room upstairs which has electrical wiring in place. Enjoy outdoor fun and entertaining in this country setting.