This immaculate custom built home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and covers over 3100 square feet. It sits on 2.5 acres and has a gourmet kitchen with a walk-in pantry and eat-in breakfast nook. There is a formal dining room and a living room with vaulted ceilings, as well as a sunroom that opens up to the backyard. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom, and laundry room with plenty of cabinet space and sink. The house has granite countertops throughout, and the master bedroom suite opens up to a back patio. The home has plenty of closet space and is perfect for entertaining. You have beautiful pecan trees on the property and spacious two car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $515,000
