3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $615,000

This custom built brick home is nestled back in 20 acres. Many new updates and very well maintained. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout the home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Updated kitchen and all new appliances. Lots of potential for upstairs: has plumbing and separate Heat/ AC. Big Shop with lean to's on both sides, full kitchen, bathroom. Recent survey will include 20 +/- acres. There is a duck pond located on the back side of the property as well. Very private and quiet area. Goodman A/C - Heat Unit 12-28-2017 (10 year warranty) Standing-Seam (hidden fastener) metal roof 5-11-2015 Rinnai Tank-less Hot Water Heater 2018 Double Hung Windows Insulated Interior and Exterior Walls Driveway is rocked/ crushed asphalt NEW: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Cook-top, Counter-tops, Back-splash, Central Vac Unit, Tile- 1/2 Bath Hardwood Flooring- Master-bedroom, Entryway Refinished all hardwood floors Backporch- screen, screen doors, and ceiling fan

