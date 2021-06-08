3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $79,900

Take a step back in time with this 140-year-old historical home, built in 1881. Located in the designated historical district of Darlington. The surrounding area features multiple homes that are a similar vintage, but this home given the proper attention could be the standout in the area. The home features large open porches, large rooms, soaring 12-foot ceilings, great room, formal dining room and three bedrooms upstairs, and multiple fireplaces. The home is being sold as is and is partially renovated, including a new roof installed in 2021. The bones of this home are solid, making it a great project for a restoration to bring this gem back to its original splendor. View More