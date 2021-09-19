3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $89,900

Old Termite Damage & HVAC needs replacing Great One Owner home that served a family well, but now needs a new family. Property is being sold AS IS. Vinyl Windows, Hardwood floors throughout much of the home. 3BR/2BA, Formal LR & DR. Great Room, Spacious kitchen with breakfast area, Sun Room, and a HUGE Laundry, storage, multi purpose room. One car Detached Garage with garage door, Shed, Irrigation well, Termite Bond in place. Bring all offers!