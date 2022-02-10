 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $95,480

Seller now accepting offers via Swicegood Group website! This 1,103 sq/ft home features 3 beds/1 bath and is near beaver creek golf course, between Darlington, SC and Florence, SC. This location offers convenient access to Hwy 52 and Interstate 95. Property also includes a large back yard and a 16'x16' outbuilding. This property offers so much potential for the Buyer to make it perfect for them. Don't miss this opportunity!

