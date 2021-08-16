 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $99,000

Cute little brick ranch in the heart of Darlington, but just outside the city limits. Newly painted inside with lush carpet throughout the bedrooms and den. Large dining room with well designed kitchen. Jack and Jill half bath. Laundry room in back. No wasted space in this home. Large lot in secluded neighborhood.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert