3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $99,900

FLORENCE, S.C. − Eleven juveniles have been arrested and charged with third-degree lynching and gang solicitation in connection with a gang fight Friday at West Florence High School.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: he said virtual learning just does not work. The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year.
As we age, our bodies wear down and become easier to injure. While a tumble in the kitchen in our 20s or 30s can be painful (and maybe a little embarrassing), the same fall for a senior living alone can be devastating, potentially leading to declining health, loss of independence or worse – death.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Saturday debut of Wilson High School's Tiger Stadium is canceled, according to school athletic director Derrick McQueen.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a Monday purse snatching.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington City Councilwoman Sheila Baccus has alleged that Mayor Curtis Boyd, Councilman John Segars, former city manager Howard Garland and a city police officer violated her civil rights.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Wilson High School star Lawrence Timmons won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of his most recent great p…
Gov. Henry McMaster is fine with NASCAR's indoor mask mandate for enclosed areas at Darlington Raceway
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster opposes mask mandates by South Carolina school districts. There’s even a state budget proviso that bans school districts from doing so without risking funding.