3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $125,000

Take a look at this nice 3 bed 2 bath home located in USDA eligible area. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and bathroom with garden tub. The eat in kitchen has a pantry. All kitchen appliances will remain. Huge deck overlooking back yard. New roof in 2020. Sold as is. This home is occupied. Showings will begin at 1 pm with 1 hour notice required to show. Call or text listing agent at (803)464-3865 for appointment.