Take a look at this nice 3 bed 2 bath home located in USDA eligible area. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and bathroom with garden tub. The eat in kitchen has a pantry. All kitchen appliances will remain. Huge deck overlooking back yard. New roof in 2020. Sold as is. This home is occupied. Showings will begin at 1 pm with 1 hour notice required to show. Call or text listing agent at (803)464-3865 for appointment.
3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A six-car crash involving a vehicle that might have been stolen, and the four public safety agencies that responded to the wreck, shut down South Irby Street at Cherokee Road for much of the evening commute.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence police are looking for an armed man who robbed an Anderson Brothers Bank on Tuesday morning in Florence.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Annie Mae Yarborough lives life with a positive attitude. Always has.
PAMPLICO, S.C. – The body of a Florida woman was found Tuesday morning in the Hanna-Salem area of southern Florence County.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A person attempting to call 911 was killed on Interstate 95 near exit 170 Tuesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that the driver of a Dodge Charger struck concrete barriers, exited his car to call for help from law enforcement officials and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to avoid the Charger.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators have identified a suspect and obtained warrants in the Tuesday morning armed robbery of a Florence bank.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Funeral arrangements for Lt. John Stewart, a fallen Lake City police officer, have been announced.
FLORENCE, S.C. – For at least 60 more days, Florence will not have a mask mandate.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawyer charged with trying to arrange his own death steered the family of a housekeeper who died in his…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Timmonsville man faces multiple drug charges after he was arrested following the search of his vehicle and then his residence.