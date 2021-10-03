3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $175,000

NOT THE USUAL TILLER PLOW ROW – This wonderful 3 BR, 2 BA home has a large family room with vaulted ceiling, a charming fireplace and open floorplan. Your tastefully designed kitchen that opens to the family room has granite counter tops, tile backsplash and all SS appliances. Master Bedroom has tray ceiling. Master bath has double vanities, tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Open the back door to your specially designed fenced back yard with a custom built screened in area with trellis, patio and knock out roses.