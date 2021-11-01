3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $179,900

This country home is perfect for someone looking for peace and quiet just outside of Florence. The open floor plan with almost 2,000 square foot features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a dining area, large living room with fireplace, and a spacious kitchen with center work island. The kitchen and dining area give you plenty of room to work on a family meal while the large living area provides plenty of room to relax by the fireplace. The large owners suite is separate from the other bedrooms and has a large walk in closet, private bathroom with garden tub, a stand up shower, and dual vanities. Recent updates include new flooring, new paint, new moldings, new toilets, and new modern lighting fixtures. Outside of the home features a nice fenced-in area with spacious deck, a two car metal carport, and a 32' x 24' wired detached garage/workshop with a 22' x 32' covered overhang, perfect for your boat storage. Other updates include a new roof, new HVAC unit, new hot water tank, new insulation, and a new solar fan in the attic. One of the best features of this home is that the new solar panel system that is tied into the home will convey with an acceptable offer. The first few power bills using this new system averaged around $40 a month. That saved the homeowner more than $200 each month so far. This home is zoned for Dewey Carter, Southside and South Florence High School. In addition, it has been de-titled with an FHA foundation certification and has brick underpinning. Contact a Realtor today to see this great home in person!