3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $179,900

3 Bedroom 2 bath, 32 X 70 Cavalier Englewood Mobile Home on a nice big lot. New Roof and New HVAC and new Water Heater 2021. Solar Attic Fan. New Flooring throughout. Brick under pinning and FHA compliant. Solar Panels recently installed. There is a transferrable loan on Solar Panels and seller will entertain all offers with the transference of that loan. Will provide contract. Call for your showing today!