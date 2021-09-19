3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $184,900

Welcome Home to Easy Southern Living! Nestled in a quiet cul de sac in Dogwood Cove Subdivision right off Alligator Rd, this 3 bed, 2 bath home is bursting with ALL the charm of the perfect family home. The exterior features an attached 2-car garage, front porch, back patio, HUGE fenced in yard on a beautiful pond, and fresh landscaping (including 3 newly planted Japanese Maples). The interior open-concept, split floor plan features 10ft ceilings, large kitchen with breakfast area, new stainless steel microwave, updated light fixtures, new floors, and new paint throughout. The master suite features a large bathroom including a walk-in shower & garden tub w/ double vanity, and walk-in closet with custom pine built-ins that convey with the home! AT&T Fiberoptic WiFi, smart doorbell - the list goes on! Schedule your showing TODAY!!! This home WILL NOT LAST!