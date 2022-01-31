 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $185,000

Welcome Home to 3023 Red Berry Circle in the conveniently located Dogwood Cove neighborhood; just off of the newly renovated Alligator Road. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for its new owner to enjoy all that this home has to offer, including: welcoming front porch, easy living floor plan, fireplace with gas logs, tray ceilings in great room and primary bedroom, back patio, fenced backyard, attached 2-car garage. This home is ready for you to enjoy!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert