Like new all brick home in the Millwood Run Subdivision. This beautiful custom built home features an open floor plan,three bedrooms,two and a half baths,living room with coffered ceilings,eat-in-kitchen with a breakfast bar,pantry,plently of cabinets,convection cooktop. Granite counters in kitchen and baths. Owners suite features coffered ceiling an ensuite bathroom with a huge walk in shower, dual sinks,walk in closet,water closet, and a heated towel bar. LVP flooring in living areas,carpet in bedrooms. Nice screened in porch, patio,private back yard. Over sized garage, a drop zone,tankless water heater. Irrigation system. Large walk up attic with plenty of storage.Attic has lots of room to convert to additional living area if desired. Washer/dryer and bar stools will remain. Home is located minutes from schools,shopping,entertainment and restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $359,900
