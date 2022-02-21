3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $42,000
Trial date set for Trey Woodberry's lawsuit vs. F1S, Wymbs if no settlement or dismissal is ruled by then
FLORENCE, S.C. – Trial has been set for May 30 for the suit by former West Florence athletic director and football coach Trey Woodberry against Florence One Schools and Kelvin Wymbs.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift. The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man was arrested by Florence County sheriff's deputies and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin and family to stop for blue lights.
MULLINS, S.C. -- Eight senior athletes at Pee Dee Academy made their college decisions official Tuesday morning, signing letters of intent in front classmates and celebrating with family.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Jevon Brown knew what his team needed.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A child was taken to a hospital after being shot Thursday at a residence on Battleboro Court in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools’ North Vista Elementary School-Williams Middle School project could include an aquatic center.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Education Center at the Farm at Florence One is one step closer to hosting students after the school trustees at the February meeting approved an $861,000 dollar Construction Manager at Risk contract for Construction Manager Thompson Turner.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former coaches Jimmy White (Hartsville) and the late Don Cribb (Marion and Latta) were elected Tuesday to the South Carolina …
FLORENCE, S.C. – Passions once again ran over at Monday afternoon’s Florence City Council meeting when Councilman Chaquez McCall delivered and…