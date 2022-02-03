3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $47,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — Jarod Gerald, who while playing for Mullins was named the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2001 and went on to play two years at the…
LAMAR, S.C. -- Chad Wilkes, head varsity football coach of the Lamar High School Silver Foxes, announced his resignation today. Wilkes, who ha…
FLORENCE, S.C. — The central theme Wilson coach Carlos Powell wants to resonate with his fourth-ranked Tigers is this:
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two shooting victims arrived about 7 p.m. in the emergency room of a Florence area hospital.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Windy Hill and Florence firefighters Friday afternoon were able to get a quick stop on a house fire -- and prevent extensive damage to the home -- in the 1100 block of East Old Marion Highway.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The state is in a crisis when it comes to the availability of foster homes for children in crisis.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A vacant Florence home was destroyed by a Wednesday morning fire.
FLORENCE, S.C. – His desire to become a mortician started in high school with Career Day at Pamplico High School.
Mike Reichenbach uses west Florence, south Florence and in-person votes to win Senate District 31 Republican primary
FLORENCE, S.C. – The House district represented by State Rep. Jay Jordan decided Tuesday’s Senate District 31 primary.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Blame it on a low pressure system that snow is once again in the Pee Dee's weather forecast.