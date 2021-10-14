3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home! Hardwood Floors throughout. Large Living Room with Fireplace, Separate Dining Room with Built-Ins and Kitchen. Large Hallway that could be used as office or den. 2 Porches on either end of the home. Vinyl Windows. Separate Laundry Room & Half Bath. New Septic Tank & Drain Lines in 2020. Property is sold as-is, seller to make no repairs.
3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $59,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – Once again the purple and gold of Wilson High School filled the streets of Florence on Saturday morning.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Nobody was injured when a mobile home was destroyed by fire early Saturday night.
FLORENCE, S.C. – When he opened his property tax notice, Bill Phillips was surprised to find his bill had increased by approximately $200.
A former Florence One Schools official has resigned as the superintendent of Dorchester School District 4.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Grilled chicken, seasoned with lots of love, served up with rice and beans − that's what the Wilson High School football team and cheerleaders had for dinner Friday ahead of a homecoming game against South Florence High School.
Teresa Myers Ervin, Housing Authority of Florence locked at impasse over current Housing Authority headquarters
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Housing Authority of Florence and Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin are at an impasse over the soon-to-be-former housing …
FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence may soon be wading into the gun control debate. On the agenda for the 1 p.m., Monday, meeting of the Florence City Council is the first reading of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and would also prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city's properties.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Jersey Mike’s joined the lineup of Florence restaurants last month.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Annie Mae Yarborough lives life with a positive attitude. Always has.