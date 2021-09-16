 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Effingham - $69,900

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home! Hardwood Floors throughout. Large Living Room with Fireplace, Separate Dining Room with Built-Ins and Kitchen. Large Hallway that could be used as office or den. 2 Porches on either end of the home. Vinyl Windows. Separate Laundry Room & Half Bath. New Septic Tank & Drain Lines in 2020. Property is sold as-is, seller to make no repairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert