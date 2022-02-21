3 Bedroom Home in F Lorence - $297,500

Beautiful two story Traditional home situated in the heart of Florence, Large dining connected to Spacious family room with Fireplace. This home features a Study with a half bath, Large Master Bedroom with newly renovated master bath with free standing tub. Two more Spacious bedrooms with ample storage and and additional full bath. Large fenced in back yard. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main living area. Roof, Gas Pack and First floor HVAC unit less than a year old. Close to down town for shopping and dining. Don't miss out on this amazing property!