3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,400

Great location near downtown and five points. West Florence schools. Tenant in Mother in law suite in backyard shares laundry room and pays for water. Nice hardwood floors throughout and office/sunroom off of great room. A $25 deposit is required to check out key for previewing. $40 application fee. Proof of income required. Credit and background check must be acceptable. Contact Teresa at 843-667-1100

