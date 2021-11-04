Great location near downtown and five points. West Florence schools. Tenant in Mother in law suite in backyard shares laundry room and pays for water. Nice hardwood floors throughout and office/sunroom off of great room. A $25 deposit is required to check out key for previewing. $40 application fee. Proof of income required. Credit and background check must be acceptable. Contact Teresa at 843-667-1100
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,400
ATLANTA (AP) — A guy who spent most of the season in the minors kept the Braves in it. Then the offense finally came to life.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents of Florence will soon have another place to get milkshakes, burgers and hot dogs.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several Florence One Schools students were taken to a Florence area hospital to be checked out after the school bus they were on was struck from behind.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died and a second was wounded early Saturday morning in a domestic violence shooting in eastern Florence County.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were transported to a Florence area hospital Wednesday morning after the car they were in was struck from behind on South Irby Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Standing amid Friday’s bedlam after eighth-ranked West Florence won 28-27 over seventh-ranked South Florence, Knights coach J…
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Henry Mack Dixon, who coached Hannah-Pamplico’s first state championship team of any kind — in boys’ track in 1987 — has died…
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Once a Whirlwind, always a Whirlwind.
LAKE CITY – Marshall Edwin Altman, president of Marshall’s Marina in Lake City, is remembered most for his unwavering faith, integrity, kindne…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Tilt Studio celebrated its opening and joining of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning with a ribbon…