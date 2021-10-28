Cottage style home on a corner lot in West Florence neighborhood. Located in Oak Forest Neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths. Fenced in backyard, nice deck on rear of home. All laminate and tile flooring. Contact our office at 843-667-1100 to schedule a preview of the property. $40 application fee- nonrefundable. Proof of income, background check, and reference a MUST. Contact listing agent about pets. Renters policy will be required.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Sen. Hugh Leatherman is in hospice care.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Six people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting at a Florence club.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence could soon be getting more tiny homes.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Let’s Talk Florence SC started with the idea that casually planned conversations were the way to improve relationships and de…
Marion County School District Superintendent says schools off to smooth start, envisions new high school
MARION, S.C. – Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea has guided local schools through two hurricanes and a global pandemic in her five years of service. Despite the challenges, she remains confident in the measures taken by teachers and staff to navigate through adversity and she envisions an ambitious path forward educating students.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The man accused of killing two police officers and injuring five more says he had no choice but to defend his life, his child…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence apartment was destroyed by fire and several others suffered smoke and water damage Wednesday afternoon.
MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced active homicide investigation in the Zion area Monday morning.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. − Precious seconds remained, and all South Florence wanted was a play. One more play.