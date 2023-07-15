For Lease: Available 8/1/23. 3 BR/2 BA Luxury Duplex Apartment with 1-Car Garage. Built in 2020. Granite Counters in Kitchen & Baths. Stainless Appliances & Gas Cooktop in Kitchen. Tankless Gas Water Heater. Washer & Dryer Included. Ceramic Tile Showers in Baths. Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Throughout (No Carpet). Irrigation System for Each Unit. $1550/month. $1550 Security Deposit. Minimum one year lease. No smoking. West Florence Schools. Lawn maintained by owner, so you can relax and enjoy your weekends! Currently occupied. Please do not disturb current renters.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,550
-
- Updated
