3 BR/2 BA Luxury Duplex Apartments with Garages. Granite Counters in Kitchen & Baths. Stainless Appliances & Gas Cooktop in Kitchen. Tankless Gas Water Heater. Washer & Dryer Included. Ceramic Tile Showers in Baths. Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Throughout (No Carpet). Irrigation System for Each Unit. $1550/month. $1550 Security Deposit. Minimum one year lease. No smoking. Up to one small pet may be considered with $250 pet fee (no insurance restricted breeds would be permitted). Royall, Sneed and West Florence Schools. Lawn maintained by owner, so you can relax and enjoy your weekends! USPS does not deliver to this street - tenants will need po box for postal mail; we've had no issues with UPS or Fed Ex. Parking limited to 2 vehicles. Credit check, criminal background check and income verification required.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,550
