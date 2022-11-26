 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,550

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,550

3 BR/2 BA Luxury Duplex Apartments with Garages. Granite Counters in Kitchen & Baths. Stainless Appliances & Gas Cooktop in Kitchen. Tankless Gas Water Heater. Washer & Dryer Included. Ceramic Tile Showers in Baths. Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Throughout (No Carpet). Irrigation System for Each Unit. $1550/month. $1550 Security Deposit. Minimum one year lease. No smoking. Up to one small pet may be considered with $250 pet fee (no insurance restricted breeds would be permitted). Royall, Sneed and West Florence Schools. Lawn maintained by owner, so you can relax and enjoy your weekends! USPS does not deliver to this street - tenants will need po box for postal mail; we've had no issues with UPS or Fed Ex. Parking limited to 2 vehicles. Credit check, criminal background check and income verification required.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence's Turkey Trot ends in a tie

Florence's Turkey Trot ends in a tie

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's Turkey Trot Thursday morning was doubly unique as the top two finishers were women -- Taylor Barnes and Caelin Sloan -- who finished hand-in-hand at the Briggs Elementary School finish line at 18:25 followed by Matthew Andrews at 18:43

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert