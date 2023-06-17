3 BR/2 BA Luxury Duplex Apartments with Garages. Granite Counters in Kitchen & Baths. Stainless Appliances & Gas Cooktop in Kitchen. Tankless Gas Water Heater. Washer & Dryer Included. Ceramic Tile Showers in Baths. Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Throughout (No Carpet). Irrigation System for Each Unit. Minimum one year lease. No smoking. Royall, Sneed and West Florence Schools. Lawn maintained by owner, so you can relax and enjoy your weekends! Total needed to move in: First month’s rent $1550 + Security Deposit $1550 = $3100. Credit & Criminal Background Screening = $30 per person. Well-Qualified Renters will appreciate the easy online application process & online lease signing with e-signatures. Recurring online rent payments make it easy to set it and forget it!