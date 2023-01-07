3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,550

3 BR/2 BA Luxury Duplex Apartments with Garages. Granite Counters in Kitchen & Baths. Stainless Appliances & Gas Cooktop in Kitchen. Tankless Gas Water Heater. Washer & Dryer Included. Ceramic Tile Showers in Baths. Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Throughout (No Carpet). Irrigation System for Each Unit. $1550/month. $1550 Security Deposit. Minimum one year lease - no short term rentals. Up to 1 small pet may be considered (less than 30 lbs). No smoking. Royall, Sneed and West Florence Schools. Street Lights. Lawn maintained by owner, so you can relax and enjoy your weekends! Please note that USPS will not deliver to this location, so you will need a post office box for regular mail delivery. Requirements for renting: Applicants must be employed at least six months. Applicants must have verifiable rental history (not relatives). We do not accept co-signers. Net income must equal 3 times the rent amount. Minimum credit score of 650, with no prior Rights to Cure, Rules to Vacate, Evictions, Foreclosures, Bankruptcies, Collections, Judgements, Charge-offs, etc. Step 1: Tenant to provide email address & phone number, driver's license, most recent pay stub, and 2022 W2 as proof of identity and proof of income. This may be faxed to 843-662-5858, emailed to info@eraleatherman.com, or dropped off in our green dropbox on the brick column outside the front door of our office. (Each person 18 or over living in the unit must apply and must provide a separate email address). Once these items are received, we will send a link to the application website. In the event tenant is relocating from out of state, we can accept a copy of their new hire letter from their employer instead of W2. In the event tenant is self employed we would need additional documentation such as tax returns, bank statements, etc.