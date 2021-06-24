3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $100,000
FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its June 17 board meeting. “We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Saturday morning death of a Lamar man at a Hartsville intersection has been ruled a homicide by the Darlington County Coroner's Office.
'Forked tongue' and 'imperialistic, colonizing behavior': Florence Four board members level accusations at Molly Spearman
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – A packet presented by the four remaining board members of Florence School District Four accused South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman of speaking with a forked tongue and of "imperialistic colonizing behavior" Tuesday evening by ordering the district to consolidate with the Florence One Schools district.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was transported to a Florence area hospital following a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on East Palmetto Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Kedral Timmons is excited about the task ahead.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The leadership of Florence One Schools will mostly remain the same. The school district's board of trustees voted unanimously last Thursday evening upon the motion of Chairman Porter Stewart to give Dr. Richard O'Malley an "extremely effective" evaluation for recently ended school year. Stewart's motion also included at one-time bonus of $15,000 and amends to O'Malley's contract to extend it until June 30, 2024 and beginning next month to have the district make O'Malley's retirement contribution to the state retirement program.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at Zayn All Natural Beauty & Wellness Suites assisted by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County Sheriff's deputy will spend a year and a day in federal prison for his involvement in an illegal gambling ring in Florence and Williamsburg counties. Mark Edward Fuleihan, 49, of Florence, was sentenced by Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell of the District of South Carolina Thursday morning following an earlier guilty plea for operating an illegal gambling business. Fuleihan will serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision following his release from prison.
FLORENCE, S.C. – There was always some regret when Dakota Goff thought about his high school wrestling career.