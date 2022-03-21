3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $109,900

Seller is accepting offers through Friday 2/25/22 at 5:00pm on this "AS-IS" listing that is in the West Florence school district and minutes from shopping and restaurants. Seller had a home inspection done on 2/19/22 and is attached in Associated Docs - (roof needs to be replaced). Taxes are calculated at 6% - taxes were $310.94 in 2019 when calculated at 4%. Please present preapproval letter with all offers. If measurements are important, they should be verified by buyer/buyer agent.