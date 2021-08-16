 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $110,000

This single story home located in Florence features 3 bedrooms and a carport. Add your personal touch to make this one a home. Call today for more details. EHO, UI, Subject to appraisal, Sold As-Is without any warranties, 3% of buyer closing costs PAID POSSIBLE if requested in acceptable bid. Call your agent today for further details or go to www.hudhomestore.com for information on HUD Case# 461-571502,

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

