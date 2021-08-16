3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $110,000

This single story home located in Florence features 3 bedrooms and a carport. Add your personal touch to make this one a home. Call today for more details. EHO, UI, Subject to appraisal, Sold As-Is without any warranties, 3% of buyer closing costs PAID POSSIBLE if requested in acceptable bid. Call your agent today for further details or go to www.hudhomestore.com for information on HUD Case# 461-571502,