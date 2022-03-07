Three bedroom and one bathroom home with over 1,000 sq ft sitting on a corner lot within the city limits. SO many updates; NEW ROOF, NEW FLOORING, NEW PAINT! CALL TODAY TO SEE THIS LISTING! PROPERTY BEING SOLD WITH MLS MLS #20220068
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $114,900
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's office investigators Wednesday seized drugs and guns and charged two people after they executed a search warrant at a Lake City residence.
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Wilson reached the mountaintop of Class 4A, winning 52-43 in Saturday’s state championship over A.C. Flora at the USC Aik…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- It's a moment Wilson had worked for, one the Tigers had hoped for. It came true. Second-year coach Carlos Powell's team is the South Carolina High School League's Class 4A lower-state champion after Tuesday's 63-50 win over West Florence at the Florence Center.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Quick response by firefighters Friday afternoon kept small a fire in a home at the corner of South Irby Street and South Pineland Drive -- 1943 South Irby Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Florence March 12. Trump will appear at a Save America rally that will be held from 2 p.m. until late in evening on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport located at 2100 Terminal Dr.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Two people have died following a wreck in Hartsville.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson made itself at home this postseason, going 4-0 in Florence. After winning its first three games on campus, the Tigers …
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Introducing the Wilson Tigers’ warm-ups.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Taylor Watford’s player résumé is impressive with a state title (Hartsville, 2016) and experience competing in major colleg…
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Around 120 students walked out of Darlington High School Monday morning during the school's Black History Month program alleging they had been denied the opportunity to perform a play the way they wanted to during the program.