3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $115,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $115,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $115,000

$21,000 Price Reduction from Original ask price!! Come see this 1991 Destiny Mobile Home, 25'W X 52'L, completely renovated and like new. This home features custom cabinetry, wood subfloors, drywall has replaced all the wall-paneling, tile floors in the kitchen and master bath, wood-look laminate flooring throughout the home, remodeled bathrooms and updated appliances. The plumbing and electrical have also been updated. A new HVAC was installed in 2019 and the roof is less than 10 years old. The above ground SALTWATER pool and custom deck was put in just one year ago, and the 2 car detached garage is wired. A short drive to MUSC. Call and schedule your showing today!

'A man among men:' Florence remembers former Councilman Billy D. Williams
Local News

'A man among men:' Florence remembers former Councilman Billy D. Williams

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore did not realize that when she called Billy D. Williams one or two weeks ago that their conversation would be the last time they spoke. Williams, the representative from District 1 on the Florence City Council from 1988 to 2010, passed away Saturday at the age of 78. 

