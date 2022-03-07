Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath mobile home with cultured stone/ vinyl exterior. The home features a large open floorplan that includes a separate formal living room, private office, formal dining space, den with fireplace and 3 spacious bedrooms. The owner’s suite is not only spacious it has a full bath attached, featuring dual sinks, garden tub, separate stand-up shower and walk in closet. The renovated kitchen has solid surface countertops, new appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range, garbage disposal, walk in pantry and breakfast nook. The entire home has new vinyl plank flooring, and a fresh coat of paint throughout, new lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout and beautiful plantation shutters in the living room. In addition to the whole house HVAC unit, the home has been outfitted with two brand new Trane mini-splits providing additional heating and cooling capacity to the owners suite and den. Also included in the sale are a brand new washer and dryer. Two new porches have been constructed on the exterior, one at the front of the home and the other at the rear providing a large deck for your enjoyment. The large yard provides the new owner the flexibility to add storage or another exterior feature of their desire.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $119,000
-
- Updated
