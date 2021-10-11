 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $119,900

3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached one-car garage for under $120,000! Laminate & tile floors, no carpet. Fenced back yard, cute patio area and fire pit with bench setting. Minutes from MUSC Health Florence Medical Center!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert