3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached one-car garage for under $120,000! Laminate & tile floors, no carpet. Fenced back yard, cute patio area and fire pit with bench setting. Minutes from MUSC Health Florence Medical Center!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $119,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a Florence man who has been missing since Sept. 25.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Once again the purple and gold of Wilson High School filled the streets of Florence on Saturday morning.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Nobody was injured when a mobile home was destroyed by fire early Saturday night.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify someone wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of a change bucket and bottles of liquor.
FLORENCE, S.C. – When he opened his property tax notice, Bill Phillips was surprised to find his bill had increased by approximately $200.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Grilled chicken, seasoned with lots of love, served up with rice and beans − that's what the Wilson High School football team and cheerleaders had for dinner Friday ahead of a homecoming game against South Florence High School.
This week Wilson High School and all of its community members will celebrate 155 years of existence.
FLORENCE, S.C. − A car vs. moped crash Thursday morning closed the eastbound lanes of East Palmetto Street while South Carolina Highway Patrol…
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A South Carolina religious leader has been nominated to serve on the governing board of the Democratic Party. President Joe Biden and Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison nominated Bishop Samuel Green Sr. to one 75 at-large seats on the Democratic National Committee.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old.