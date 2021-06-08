 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $126,000

Authentic craftsman style home on a spacious lot in a convenient West Florence location. Hardwood floors, fireplace, front porch and so much character and charm. Great starter home. Priced to sell and with a little time and work, will be an amazing one-of-a-kind treasure! View More

