 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $129,500

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $129,500

Intown home close to everything featuring a huge family room with fireplace that is loaded with built-ins. Formal living room with fireplace, formal dining. Owner's suite has private bath. New carpet but there are original hardwoods underneath in older sections of home. HVAC unit was replaced in 2020. Spacious utility room, two (2) car carport and storage building remains. Roof leak has been repaired.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican Mike Reichenbach will take his business acumen and desire to do what’s best for residents of state Senate District 31, the Pee Dee and state to the legislature.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert