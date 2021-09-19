 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $137,900

Completely updated. Lovely 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, move in ready. Located in the Glendale Subdivision. Features all new laminate Floors, updated kitchen, spacious Living and Family rooms and updated baths. The Front and Back Porches overlook the large lot along with outside storage. Only minutes to shopping and schools. This is a must see!

