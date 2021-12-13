 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $138,900

Welcome Home to Sweet Southern Living! This cozy 3 bed, 1.5 bath brick home in desirable South Florence School district is the perfect starter home for any family! FEATURES: front porch, back deck, brand new privacy fence, security system, carport, outside storage, and TWO wired mancave/she-sheds in the spacious back yard! UPDATES: New floors, blinds, windows, light fixtures, new stainless steel appliances, bathroom fixtures/vanities, kitchen faucet, & fresh paint! Roof only 6 years old. Schedule your showing TODAY! This home WILL NOT LAST!

