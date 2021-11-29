This three bedroom and one bathroom home sits in the downtown Florence area. This home's exterior features screened in front porch, deck and fenced in back yard. Inside the front door you enter into a large living area that stretches into the dining room. The spacious kitchen offers plenty of counter space and cabinets along with tile flooring. Lets ring in the new year, with a new home! Call today to view this property!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $141,960
