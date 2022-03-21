3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $145,000

Welcome home to Cypress Point! This townhome neighborhood is in the heart of Florence and close to shopping, restaurants, pharmacy, gas station, and is zoned for West Florence schools including Royall elementary. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 townhome has over 1,400 sq feet and features on the first floor: kitchen, large eat-in area, dining room, living room, half bathroom and laundry closet. The second floor features the owners suite with balcony porch over looking Jefferies Creek, and two additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The exterior of the home features a front patio and a large backyard patio that is kept private with an 8 foot privacy fence. The $175 monthly HOA fee includes the community pool, water, trash, lawn care, and exterior maintenance. Don’t delay in seeing first hand all this unit has to offer and embrace the low stress, low maintenance lifestyle that comes with this townhome neighborhood!