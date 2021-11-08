 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $145,000

This precious home is vacant and ready for a new family...features include 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths or 2 bedrooms and a bonus, 2018 roof, luxury vinyl in some areas, stainless appliances, gas stove and water heater. Beautiful 21'5" X 7'5" screen porch. One car garage with storage area. Great location!

Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

