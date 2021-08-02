3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $149,500

Rare opportunity for an excellent value in one of Florence's finest townhome communities. Conveniently nestled between Country Club Estates and Country Club Florence located just moments from Five Points. Desirable unit with a downstairs bedroom and private courtyard. Three bedrooms, two baths, formal dining, formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings and good storage. Kitchen with granite countertops. Separate sunroom or office area overlooking the Charleston style courtyard. The home owners association has recently completed extensive upgrades to the common area grounds and parking. Unit needs some TLC but has tremendous upside potential at this value based on recent sales in the Wren Creek community.